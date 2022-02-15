RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.74. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

