StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $23.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

In related news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $83,925.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.