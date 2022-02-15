Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

HSII stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $849.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.83. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.