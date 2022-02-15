Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) Insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Purchases 644,231 Shares

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 644,231 shares of Trek Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,826.94 ($37,733.53).

Trek Metals Company Profile

Trek Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa and Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pincunah and Jimblebar gold and base metal projects covering an area of approximately 267 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region.

