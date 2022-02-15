Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $125,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $137,620.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $363,300.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $287,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $120,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00.

ITOS opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.31 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the period.

ITOS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.