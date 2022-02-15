Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $125,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $137,620.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $363,300.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $287,000.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $120,750.00.
- On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00.
ITOS opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.31 and a beta of 2.06.
ITOS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
