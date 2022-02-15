Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 800 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $473.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

