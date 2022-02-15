Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $317.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other Aviat Networks news, Director Somesh Singh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

