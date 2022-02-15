Barclays PLC Increases Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVE by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in NVE by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVE during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVE by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in NVE by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NVE stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.44. The company has a market cap of $268.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.11. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.86%.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

