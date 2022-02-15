Barclays PLC Acquires 10,856 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,637 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $166.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 121,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $447,002.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

