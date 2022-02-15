Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,284 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nxt-ID were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nxt-ID during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nxt-ID by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nxt-ID by 2,782.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nxt-ID during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nxt-ID during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTD opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Nxt-ID, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 68.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

