Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 286.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in DURECT by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 144,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,534,000 after buying an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,747,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 208,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.