CIBC Increases Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$58.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after buying an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after buying an additional 59,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enbridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Enbridge by 14.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

