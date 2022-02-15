Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $105.55 and a 12-month high of $157.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.09.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

