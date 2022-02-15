Barclays PLC Acquires 41,448 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 69.3% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 85,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

NYSE:NAT opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

