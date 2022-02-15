Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

