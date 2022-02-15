Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $4.58 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

