StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ATLO stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $218.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.
