StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ATLO stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $218.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 415,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ames National by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ames National by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

