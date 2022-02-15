DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,549 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 99.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 915.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 1,290,079 shares during the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $749.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.96.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

