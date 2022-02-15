KeyCorp Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $332.36.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $226.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $223.81 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 223,083 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,616,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

