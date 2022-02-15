Altice USA (ATUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Altice USA to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altice USA by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

