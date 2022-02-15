Keyera (KEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Keyera to post earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$31.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 43.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$24.17 and a 12 month high of C$35.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.82.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

