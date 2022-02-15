Keyera (KEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Keyera to post earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.
Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$31.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 43.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$24.17 and a 12 month high of C$35.75.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.11%.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.