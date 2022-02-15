$0.75 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,877,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

