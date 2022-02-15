BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,184,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $25,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REKR. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

REKR stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 164.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Goord purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $534,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 88,000 shares of company stock worth $624,130. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

