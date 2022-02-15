BlackRock Inc. Has $25.46 Million Stock Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 99,630 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $25,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABUS shares. StockNews.com raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

ABUS stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $404.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.74. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.