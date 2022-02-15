Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Derek P. Schmidt Buys 12,411 Shares of Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 12,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $278,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 65,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 296,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 112,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

