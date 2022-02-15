Matthew Heinz Sells 7,581 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Matthew Heinz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.34. Amplitude Inc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $87.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,340,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplitude (AMPL)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.