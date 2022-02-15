Matthew Heinz Sells 7,581 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Heinz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amplitude alerts:

On Tuesday, January 11th, Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.34. Amplitude Inc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,340,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.