ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03.
In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 703,843 shares of company stock valued at $680,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceSource International
ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.
