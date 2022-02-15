Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SIEB stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -0.70.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Siebert Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

