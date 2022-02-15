Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SIEB stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -0.70.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
