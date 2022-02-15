Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS SMPNY opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.45. Sompo has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $24.75.
Sompo Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sompo (SMPNY)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.