Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SMPNY opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.45. Sompo has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.