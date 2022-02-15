Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 157.1% in January

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Shiseido alerts:

SSDOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Shiseido in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.