Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVTRF opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

