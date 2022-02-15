Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells 23,164 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.