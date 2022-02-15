Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Nicholas C. Silitch Sells 10,001 Shares

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PRU opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.59. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,722,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

