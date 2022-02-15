Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $78.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $4,742,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $1,957,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $800,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 27.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 15.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.