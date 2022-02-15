Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has SEK 145 price target on the stock.

SCTBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Securitas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC raised shares of Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Securitas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.25.

OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $12.71 on Monday. Securitas has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

