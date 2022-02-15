StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

