BlackRock Inc. Sells 28,022 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,052,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,022 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $25,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,697 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 977,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 400,126 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTMX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

