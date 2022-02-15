BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,730 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,551,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $26,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after purchasing an additional 168,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $401.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

