Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,098 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 64.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stride by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stride by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stride by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 400,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stride by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.