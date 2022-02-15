Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Position Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,673,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.54% of Genius Brands International worth $26,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 72,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 411,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 96,311 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genius Brands International by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 102,327 shares during the period. 19.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Harold Chizick sold 419,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $486,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Genius Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a negative net margin of 1,570.27%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

