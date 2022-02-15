BlackRock Inc. Sells 58,588 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,203,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,588 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $27,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $785.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.