Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE PSB opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.05. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.96 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

