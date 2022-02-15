Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $105,000 Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 331.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 757.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 143,166 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 572.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 45,728 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NYSE:BW opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.