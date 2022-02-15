Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,454 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Separately, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:QVMS opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $26.93.
