Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after buying an additional 386,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after acquiring an additional 120,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,891 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

