TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 92,473 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

