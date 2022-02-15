TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 92,473 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
