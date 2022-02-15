IDACORP (IDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $114.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.
IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
IDACORP Company Profile
IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.
