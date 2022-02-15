IDACORP (IDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $114.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IDACORP by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

