CyrusOne (CONE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect CyrusOne to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 218.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CyrusOne stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

