CyrusOne (CONE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect CyrusOne to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.
Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 218.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CyrusOne stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
