Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,350.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2,478.57.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$2,126.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,190.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,601.10 and a 52 week high of C$2,385.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

