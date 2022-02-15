Fortis’ (FTS) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research dropped their target price on Fortis to C$58.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.00.

Shares of FTS opened at C$57.19 on Monday. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.78. The stock has a market cap of C$27.16 billion and a PE ratio of 21.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

